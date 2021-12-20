Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Keyera has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

