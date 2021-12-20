Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. Research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

