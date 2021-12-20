CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCCS. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $118,840,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

