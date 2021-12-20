Berenberg Bank Cuts C&C Group (LON:CCR) Price Target to GBX 292

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 299 ($3.95) to GBX 292 ($3.86) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.70) in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £869.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.