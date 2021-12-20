Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NFI Group (NFI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NFI Group (TSE: NFI) in the last few weeks:

12/6/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00.

12/3/2021 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.

12/3/2021 – NFI Group was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$30.00.

11/16/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

11/5/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2021 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$19.04 on Monday. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.41 and a 52 week high of C$32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 380.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. On average, analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 346,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,206,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,225,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,584,830.22. Insiders bought a total of 1,112,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,687 in the last 90 days.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

