Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ABM Industries Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM opened at $40.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. ABM Industries has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

