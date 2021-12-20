Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the November 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VWOB opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.73 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.