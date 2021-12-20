Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NLITU)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:NLITU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 21st. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:NLITU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLITU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000.

