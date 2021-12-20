Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 20th (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance’s (NYSE:YMM) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 20th. Full Truck Alliance had issued 82,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,567,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of Full Truck Alliance’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

YMM stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Perseverance Asset Management International purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,903,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.