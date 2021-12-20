Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 20th

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:BCSAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 20th. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I had issued 26,100,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

