Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Triterras stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Triterras has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Triterras by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Triterras by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 151,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Triterras by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Triterras by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Triterras in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

