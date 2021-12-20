Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTMO opened at $3.70 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTMO. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

