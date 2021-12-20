Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) to “Buy”

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.71.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SeaChange International by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

