Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ:LHDX opened at $5.45 on Friday. Lucira Health has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lucira Health by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

