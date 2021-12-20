ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $183.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.