Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IAS) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Integral Ad Science’s (NASDAQ:IAS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Integral Ad Science had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Integral Ad Science’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $20.96 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $1,444,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 706,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

