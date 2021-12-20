PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.70.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$13.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 31.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.15. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$9.96 and a 1-year high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

