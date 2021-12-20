Raymond James Cuts Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target to C$17.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$9.42 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$533.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

