Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$11.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TSE:SGR.UN opened at C$14.00 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$663.17 million and a PE ratio of 7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.19.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

