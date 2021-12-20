General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

