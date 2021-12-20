Kidpik (PIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PIK opened at $6.75 on Monday. Kidpik has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

