Head to Head Analysis: BAB (BABB) versus Its Competitors

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BAB to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get BAB alerts:

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BAB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.60% -36.87% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BAB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 845 4507 5249 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given BAB’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 60.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s peers have a beta of -8.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAB and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.84 BAB Competitors $1.53 billion $103.72 million 12.70

BAB’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BAB beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.