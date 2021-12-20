FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Ltd Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gambling.com Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million.

Shares of GAMB opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.83. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

