Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. WW International has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in WW International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WW International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WW International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WW International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.