BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Insider Mark Little Buys 491 Shares

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) insider Mark Little purchased 491 shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,017 ($26.66) per share, with a total value of £9,903.47 ($13,087.71).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 2,020 ($26.69) on Monday. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,484 ($19.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,230.28 ($29.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of £986.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,012.18.

Get BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.