FY2021 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for HLS Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.56 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

TSE:HLS opened at C$15.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.44. HLS Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$13.69 and a twelve month high of C$21.76. The stock has a market cap of C$488.71 million and a P/E ratio of -23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is -24.15%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

