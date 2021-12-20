Insider Buying: ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) Insider Buys £156,750 in Stock

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) insider Steve Carson bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($207,149.46).

Shares of LON:SCS opened at GBX 214 ($2.83) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.28. The company has a market cap of £81.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40. ScS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 185.50 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 340.50 ($4.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. ScS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

ScS Group Company Profile

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.