Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($87.08) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.30 ($68.88).

SHL stock opened at €63.96 ($71.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.12 ($45.08) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.74.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

