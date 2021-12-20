HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.69 ($85.05).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €58.96 ($66.25) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($91.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

