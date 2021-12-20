Canaccord Genuity Raises H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target to C$3.75

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of HEO opened at C$2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.19 million and a PE ratio of 88.62. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of C$1.91 and a 1 year high of C$3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.40.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.