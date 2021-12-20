Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.15) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($35.84) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

