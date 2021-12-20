POA Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
