GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0281

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 6% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $269,211.69 and $22.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3,195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

