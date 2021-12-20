SUKU Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.28 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 2% against the US dollar. SUKU has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and approximately $8.28 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006890 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

