Hord Hits Market Capitalization of $11.24 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Hord has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $608,273.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.08334220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 1.00039140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,482,894 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HORDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.