PIXEL One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,552.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $22,552.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,601.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.54 or 0.00930313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00265241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027782 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

