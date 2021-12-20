Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvei.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Nuvei stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,970. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvei (NVEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.