Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nuvei.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04.
Nuvei stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,970. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $140.23.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
