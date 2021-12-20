First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.
Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 2,609,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,393. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
