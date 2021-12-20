First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 2,609,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,393. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.