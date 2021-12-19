Scala Market Capitalization Hits $2.01 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $4,176.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.08334220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.64 or 1.00039140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002655 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

