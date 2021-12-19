Maecenas Achieves Market Cap of $259,381.53 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $259,381.53 and $4,876.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004607 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00040413 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006892 BTC.
Maecenas Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “
Maecenas Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.