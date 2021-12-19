Crown (CRW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $112.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,691.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.76 or 0.00931129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00265414 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,694,089 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

