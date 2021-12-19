GravityCoin Price Down 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,548.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00052648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.56 or 0.08330291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00076416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,628.13 or 0.99863692 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,784,629 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

