CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $31.30 million and $527.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00229821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031846 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.59 or 0.00525668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00067987 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,104,334 coins and its circulating supply is 152,104,334 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

