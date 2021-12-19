Conceal Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $111,881.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,197,777 coins and its circulating supply is 12,245,278 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

