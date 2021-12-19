TENT (TENT) Hits Market Capitalization of $577,831.68

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $577,831.68 and approximately $119,815.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.59 or 0.00337458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00139059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00087904 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000130 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

