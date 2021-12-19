Snowball (SNOB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $74,305.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $74,305.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00052637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.78 or 0.08378277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00076279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,791.06 or 1.00166161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,368,915 coins and its circulating supply is 6,470,915 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

