Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALYA shares. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

ALYA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.98. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

