$0.15 EPS Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.24. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE AGTI traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $20.66. 406,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,175 shares of company stock worth $3,569,136.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

