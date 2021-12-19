Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 53,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,751. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.37 million, a PE ratio of 688.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

