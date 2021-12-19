4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,089,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 19,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639. The company has a market cap of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.32. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

