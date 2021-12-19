4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in 4D pharma during the second quarter worth about $2,089,000. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 19,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,639. The company has a market cap of $90.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.32. 4D pharma has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.22.

4D pharma Company Profile

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

